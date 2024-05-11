Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.07. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 44,250 shares.

Specifically, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $28,702.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,408,239 shares in the company, valued at $31,526,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $25,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,447,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,295.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $28,702.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,408,239 shares in the company, valued at $31,526,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,522 shares of company stock valued at $267,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hagerty Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

