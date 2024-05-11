Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Down to $35.49

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.49, but opened at $33.79. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 571,223 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

