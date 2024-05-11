HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,003,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,511. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 294,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

