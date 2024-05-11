Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Buys $19,640.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Shawna M. Hettinger acquired 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $19,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,582.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,329. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 million, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.49.
Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
