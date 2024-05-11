HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metagenomi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of MGX opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metagenomi stock. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

