HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of HL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,276,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,746. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

