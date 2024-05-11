HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 483,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock worth $1,198,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HCA traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.