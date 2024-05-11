HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.65. 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.91. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,793 shares of company stock worth $1,198,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,985,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

