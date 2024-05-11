Head to Head Analysis: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) vs. Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Howard Hughes and Agree Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agree Realty 0 3 6 0 2.67

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $65.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -53.88% -0.62% -0.21% Agree Realty 30.91% 3.48% 2.27%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Howard Hughes and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.26 -$550.95 million ($11.13) -5.97 Agree Realty $537.49 million 11.26 $169.96 million $1.70 35.38

Agree Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agree Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.