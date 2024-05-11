Head-To-Head Survey: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PAVmed and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 890.57%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,938.59%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than PAVmed.

This table compares PAVmed and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed -2,617.25% N/A -85.99% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69%

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $2.45 million 8.16 -$64.18 million ($9.33) -0.23 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 15.69 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.08

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats PAVmed on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

