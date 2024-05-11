Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE HWX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.65. 529,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,629 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,876. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

