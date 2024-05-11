Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE HWX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 529,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,923. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.00. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$408,445.00. Insiders sold 520,629 shares of company stock worth $4,037,876 over the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Read Our Latest Report on HWX

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.