Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE HWX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 529,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,923. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.00. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
HWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
