Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

HR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 2,635,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,203. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

