Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. 2,635,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

