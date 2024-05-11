Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 6.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 1,847,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,697,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

