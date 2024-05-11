Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 960.0% in April

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 960.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

HDELY stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

