Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $2.58. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,374.22% and a negative return on equity of 221.11%. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $14.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Helius Medical Technologies to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.