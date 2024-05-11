HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

