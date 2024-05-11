HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $15.20. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 68,025 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

