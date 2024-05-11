Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HGV traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. 1,039,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,348. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

