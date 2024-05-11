Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $314,570.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,911.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,602 shares of company stock worth $9,607,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

