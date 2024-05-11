Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of Holley stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 397,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,446. The stock has a market cap of $474.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Clempson purchased 59,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Holley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Holley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Holley by 1,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 582,283 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Holley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

