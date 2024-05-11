Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $395.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $415.00 to $395.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.19.

NYSE:HD opened at $346.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

