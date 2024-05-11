Home Depot’s (HD) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $360.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.19.

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.54. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

