Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,096,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. 2,318,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

