Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.64 and last traded at $199.64. Approximately 314,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,971,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 44,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

