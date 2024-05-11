Hovde Group Cuts MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $23.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MVBF

MVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%. Analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MVB Financial by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MVB Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.