Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 174.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,212,000 after buying an additional 463,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,980,000 after buying an additional 283,061 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

