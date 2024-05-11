HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.73 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

