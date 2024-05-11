Iams Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 245.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $31.43. 22,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

