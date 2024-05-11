Iams Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

