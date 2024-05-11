Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 953,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

