Iams Wealth Management LLC Invests $637,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. 296,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

