Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,654 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises 1.9% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FSIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,792. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.