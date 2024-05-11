Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,162 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 501,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,794. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

