Iams Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,523,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 391,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.82. 582,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $198.52 and a 52 week high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

