IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. IBEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

IBEX Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,080. The company has a market capitalization of $255.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $150,597.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

