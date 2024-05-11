Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.3 million.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

