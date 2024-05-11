ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

ICL Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

