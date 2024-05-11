ICON Trading Down 4.5% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. ICON has a market cap of $218.58 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 995,304,606 coins and its circulating supply is 995,304,604 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 995,297,539.647771 with 995,297,692.059396 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21902868 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $6,153,480.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

