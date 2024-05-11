Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Illumina stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

