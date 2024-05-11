IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

