Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of IMCR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 335,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,995. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Immunocore by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 63,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

