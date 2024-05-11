Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 256,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on III shares. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

