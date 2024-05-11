Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:III traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 256,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on III shares. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on III
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.