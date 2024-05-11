InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 million, a PE ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 107,001 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

