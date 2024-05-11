Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NGVT opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,143,000 after acquiring an additional 75,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ingevity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 677,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

