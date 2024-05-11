Innospec Inc. (IOSP) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.72 on May 31st

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Innospec has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Innospec stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. 189,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.59. Innospec has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

