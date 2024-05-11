Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 2.5 %
ISSC stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 17.20%.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
