Insider Buying: CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Eugene Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 398,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

