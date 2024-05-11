Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CFO Acquires $78,000.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $2,456,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

